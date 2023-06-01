D-Day remembrance at Price of Freedom Museum on Saturday Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

The annual D-Day remembrance ceremony at Price of Freedom Museum is set for Saturday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. The opening ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. Military vehicles, weapons and memorabilia will be on display, both inside and outside on the grounds. Live music, featuring Madison McCorkle, will take place in the old Patterson School Auditorium. Food will be available.

The Freightliner Ride of Pride truck honoring the Montford Point Marines will be on site. Price of Freedom Museum is located at 2420 Weaver Road, China Grove. Admission is free. For more information, contact Robert Harrison at 704-202-3301.