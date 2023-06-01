Blotter for June 1: Wanted man located, apprehended in Rockwell Published 12:00 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

ROCKWELL — Responding to a tip, Rowan County deputies located a wanted man in the Rockwell Food Lion parking lot.

Deputies converged on the area Sunday morning, after learning that Rodriquez Dwayne Mashore, 42, was in a vehicle at the parking lot. According to a report from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to locate and apprehend Mashore as he was attempting to leave.

Deputies reportedly surrounded the vehicle to prevent Mashore’s escape, having seen him remove his seatbelt. Mashore reportedly offered a fictitious name to the officers as well.

He was wanted for a series of charges including assault with a deadly weapon, possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a schedule-I controlled substance, felony fleeing to elude, possession of a firearm by a felon, assault causing bodily injury, assault by pointing a gun and having a firearm inside the city limits.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Property was reportedly found in the 600 block of Chaffin Road in Woodleaf around 11 a.m. on May 18.

An iPhone 13 was reported lost from a location in the 100 block of McCleave Road in China Grove on May 29.

Drugs and tobacco were reportedly discovered on an inmate in the Rowan County Detention Center around 11 p.m. on May 29.

William Thomas Kennedy, 23, was charged with misdemeanor assault and battery on May 29.

Glorious Demarkus Wood, 19, was charged with felony larceny by a servant on May 29.

In Salisbury Police reports