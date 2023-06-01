Block party returning to Community Park in China Grove on Saturday Published 12:07 am Thursday, June 1, 2023

CHINA GROVE — The annual kickoff to summer, the China Grove Block Party, is on the calendar for Saturday, June 3, from 4-7 p.m.

“It’s all about celebrating our community,” said Events Coordinator Jill Sellers. “I think it’s the classic hallmark small-town vibe, where we honor the value of our residents and our town.”

Sellers started her position last year, noting that the block party was her first event in her new job, but said she thinks it’s a wonderful way to mark the end of school and the start of summer.

All activities are free, but visitors should bring a bit of money to enjoy the food and drink vendors, including ice cream.

The fire department will be spraying water for playing, so bathing suits and towels are recommended. Steve Langley will be there with the Soap Bubble Circus, in which a 50-foot by 50-foot area is filled with foam bubbles for children to play in. Glen Yost the Magician, the Rowan County Public Library and a water bead target game are among activities on the agenda for entertainment.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know this park is there,” said Sellers. “It’s a good opportunity to show off the park a bit.”

Community Park is at 412 South Myrtle St. and the event is sponsored by Novant Health and by the State Farm China Grove offices of Kristina Cook.

Town officials are encouraging people to drive less when possible, so anyone who walks or bikes to the party can enter a drawing that will be held on Monday, said Sellers. Cook has put together a family-oriented goodie bag.

The block party was created initially as a way for residents to gather for some free fun and to have a chance to connect at the start of summer, Sellers said. And it is also a way for anyone unfamiliar with China Grove to get to know the town a bit.