Blotter for May 31: Man charged for cutting ex-girlfriend
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023
SALISBURY — A man faces assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill charges after reportedly finding his ex-girlfriend and a new boyfriend in the ex’s home.
According to Salisbury Police reports, Nimely Davis, 24, is also charged with breaking and entering to terrorize and injure for his alleged role in the incident that left a woman cut.
Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street on May 28. When they arrived, Davis was reportedly inside the apartment. The female victim reportedly had a laceration underneath her chin.
Reports indicated that Davis entered the home through a bedroom window. When he saw his ex’s new boyfriend, Davis allegedly went after him.
The ex-girlfriend attempted to intercede. Davis reportedly cut her with a boxcutter in the process.
Davis was taken into custody. His bond was set at $47,000. However, no bond was set for the domestic charge.
In other Salisbury Police reports
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Union Heights Boulevard around 1:05 a.m. on May 26.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. between 10:10-10:34 a.m. on May 26. The total estimated loss was $400.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Sunset Drive between 3 p.m. on May 22 and 9:30 a.m. on May 26. The total estimated loss was $500.
- A registration plate was reportedly stolen in the 4300 block of South Main Street between noon on May 18 and 12:20 p.m. on May 26.
- Trespassing reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. on May 26.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 900 block of South Jake Alexander Boulevard around 3:45 p.m. on May
- A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Stanley Street around 7 a.m. on May 24. The total estimated loss was $350.
- A fraud reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Imperial Drive between 7:43 p.m. on May 12 and 4 p.m. on May 26. The total estimated loss was $1,350.
- Someone reportedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue around 4:06 p.m. on May 27.
- Property damage reportedly occurred in the 200 block of South Clay Street around 4 a.m. on May 24.
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Statesville Boulevard between 7:30 p.m. on May 27 and 9:15 a.m. on May 28.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Mitchell Avenue between noon on May 1 and 9 a.m. on May 28. The total estimated loss was $100.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Faith Road around 2:50 p.m. on May 28.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Caldwell Street between 8 p.m. on May 26 and 7 p.m. on May 29. The total estimated loss was $13,700.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of North Clay Street between 5 a.m. on May 13 and 6:43 a.m. on May 29. The total estimated loss was $2,700.
- Kisha Marie Pompper, 44, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass on May 26.
- Austin Coy Coleman, 25, was charged with misdemeanor impaired driving on May 27.
- Carlos Ryuken Rodriguez, 27, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 29.
- James Edward Wooding, 19, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 29.
In Rowan County Sheriff’s Office
- Identity theft reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Crystal Lane in Kannapolis between noon on April 15 and noon on May 1.
- Burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Webb Road in Salisbury between 11:31 p.m. on May 24 and 12:31 a.m. on May 25.
- Trespassing reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Brindles Hillside Lane in Salisbury between 1:30-1:41 p.m. on May 25.
- A report of assault was taken in the 1400 block of Julius Drive in Salisbury on May 26.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1200 block of Long Ferry Road in Salisbury between 2-4:30 p.m. on May 26.
- Drugs were reportedly discovered in the back of a patrol car, but it was unclear which suspect they belonged to.
- A fraud reportedly occurred in the 5200 block of Enochville School Road in China Grove between 3-8:38 p.m. on May 26.
- A former tenant reportedly keeps taking mail from the new tenant’s mailbox at a home in the 400 block of Memory Lane in Salisbury.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Sloop Street in China Grove around 5:10 p.m. on May 27.
- Property damage reportedly occurred in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street in Salisbury around 4:45 p.m. on May 28.
- A burglary reportedly occurred in the 2100 block of Fowler Street in Kannapolis at 8:21 p.m. on May 28.
- Lavel Myneer Best, 43, was charged with misdemeanor violating a protective order on May 25.
- Sarah Young Amar, 33, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on May 25.
- Justin Gray Morgan, 36, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass on May 25.
- Brian Keith Morris, 41, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance on May 25.
- Tyrone Denzil Massey, 44, was charged with felony possession of a schedule-I controlled substance on May 25.
- Matthew Walter Robertson, 37, was charged with misdemeanor defrauding a drug or alcohol test on May 25.
- David Gadsden, 56, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on May 25.
- Clint Aaron Tucker, 42, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest on May 26.
- David Quentin Thomas Conner, 42, was charged with felony larceny on May 26.
- Michael Wayne Tart, 46, was charged with misdemeanor breaking and entering on May 26.
- Ahmad Rashad Adams, 37, was charged with felony probation violation on May 27.
- Rodriguez Dwane Mashore, 42, was charged with felony assault causing serious bodily injury on May 27.
- Justin Dylane Rabon, 43, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest on May 27.
- Stanley Wayne Peeler, 33, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on May 27.
- Johnnie Dale Albea, 52, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on May 28.
- Joshua Ahmad Feaster, 19, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm on May 28.
- Kevaun Jedarius Ford, 22, was charged with felony forgery of an instrument on May 28.