Blotter for May 31: Man charged for cutting ex-girlfriend Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

SALISBURY — A man faces assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill charges after reportedly finding his ex-girlfriend and a new boyfriend in the ex’s home.

According to Salisbury Police reports, Nimely Davis, 24, is also charged with breaking and entering to terrorize and injure for his alleged role in the incident that left a woman cut.

Officers were dispatched to a residence in the 1300 block of Tabernacle Street on May 28. When they arrived, Davis was reportedly inside the apartment. The female victim reportedly had a laceration underneath her chin.

Reports indicated that Davis entered the home through a bedroom window. When he saw his ex’s new boyfriend, Davis allegedly went after him.

The ex-girlfriend attempted to intercede. Davis reportedly cut her with a boxcutter in the process.

Davis was taken into custody. His bond was set at $47,000. However, no bond was set for the domestic charge.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Union Heights Boulevard around 1:05 a.m. on May 26.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. between 10:10-10:34 a.m. on May 26. The total estimated loss was $400.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Sunset Drive between 3 p.m. on May 22 and 9:30 a.m. on May 26. The total estimated loss was $500.

A registration plate was reportedly stolen in the 4300 block of South Main Street between noon on May 18 and 12:20 p.m. on May 26.

Trespassing reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 12:45 p.m. on May 26.

A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Stanley Street around 7 a.m. on May 24. The total estimated loss was $350.

A fraud reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Imperial Drive between 7:43 p.m. on May 12 and 4 p.m. on May 26. The total estimated loss was $1,350.

Someone reportedly attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at Food Lion on Mahaley Avenue around 4:06 p.m. on May 27.

Property damage reportedly occurred in the 200 block of South Clay Street around 4 a.m. on May 24.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 600 block of Statesville Boulevard between 7:30 p.m. on May 27 and 9:15 a.m. on May 28.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Mitchell Avenue between noon on May 1 and 9 a.m. on May 28. The total estimated loss was $100.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 100 block of Faith Road around 2:50 p.m. on May 28.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Caldwell Street between 8 p.m. on May 26 and 7 p.m. on May 29. The total estimated loss was $13,700.

A burglary reportedly occurred in the 300 block of North Clay Street between 5 a.m. on May 13 and 6:43 a.m. on May 29. The total estimated loss was $2,700.

Kisha Marie Pompper, 44, was charged with misdemeanor second-degree trespass on May 26.

Austin Coy Coleman, 25, was charged with misdemeanor impaired driving on May 27.

Carlos Ryuken Rodriguez, 27, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 29.

James Edward Wooding, 19, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 29.

