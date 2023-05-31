Area Sports Briefs: Gealy makes ace; spring All-SPC teams released Published 7:01 pm Wednesday, May 31, 2023

From staff reports

Former Salisbury High and Catawba College golf coach Sam Gealy made a hole-in-one on No. 8 at The Revival Golf Course at the Crescent on Friday.

The former N.C. State golfer used a pitching wedge from 110 yards. The shot was witnessed by Ken Crooms and Larry Hendrix.

•••

Michael Childress (Cannon School, Richmond) shot 71 in Wednesday’s first round of the Kannapolis Open, a GPro event held at the Club at Irish Creek.

•••

Childress shot 68 in Monday’s UNC Health Championship at Bryan Park in Greensboro.

•••

GARS members played at Lexington Golf Club.

Low ‘A’ Flight player was Larry Petrea with a net of 64.90.

Low ‘B’ Flight player was Jesse King with a net of 62.43.

Low ‘C’ Flight player was Gary Schenk with a net of 64.15.

Low ‘D’ Flight player was Clyde Massey with a net of 70.27.

Petrea shot par 71 to win low gross while shooting his age. King won low net.

Jim Brown was the Super Senior winner with a net of 72.42.

Legion baseball

SALISBURY — Rowan County American Legion baseball has been on pause.

There was a Sunday rainout and there was a Tuesday postponement (rescheduled for June 15) as field renovations continue at Randolph County’s McCrary Park.

But Rowan County is about to be very busy. The schedule shows games on every date from June 1 to June 12.

Cherryville visits Newman Park on Thursday, June 1.

Rowan is scheduled to play at Kannapolis, which has a strong team, on June 2. Rowan hosts Kannapolis on June 3. Those are “non-league” games, but they should be entertaining.

Disc golf

Local disc golfer Clayton Lewis, recently a Division I All-America at Liberty University, won last week’s disc golf tournament at Reedy Creek Park in Charlotte.

Known as the Reedy3, the Reedy Creek course is the oldest in Charlotte. Seventy players competed, including 15 professionals.

Lewis finished 24-under for 54 holes (all Sunday) and won by one shot in the rain. Lewis played from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

All-SPC baseball

East Rowan’s Cobb Hightower is the South Piedmont Conference Player of the Year.

East’s Chance Mako is the SPC Pitcher of the Year.

West Rowan’s Seth Graham is the SPC Coach of the Year.

West’s All-SPC players are Corbin Bailey, Luke Graham, Matthew Connolly, Drew Burton and Cole Blevins.

Also making the All-SPC team from East were Blake Hill, Morgan Padgett, Logan Dyer and McCall Henderson.

Carson’s Hayden Simmerson, Cameron Burleyson and Jacob Efird made All-SPC.

South Rowan’s Haiden Leffew made All-SPC.

All-SPC softball

Carson’s Lonna Addison is the South Piedmont Conference Player of the Year.

East Rowan’s Todd McNeely is the SPC Coach of the Year.

Carson’s Landry Stewart, Phoebe Cole and Holly Stowe made All-South Piedmont Conference.

West Rowan’s Karsen Simpson, Brooke Kennerly, Ashlee Ennis and Emma Clarke made All-SPC, along with East Rowan’s Chloe Shank, Eleni Miller, Maddie Roberts and Kori Miller, and South Rowan’s Lexie Ritchie and Danica Krieg.

Central Cabarrus’ Abby Ragan is the SPC Pitcher of the Year.

All-SPC girls soccer

West Rowan’s Anna Mead is the South Piedmont Conference Player of the Year for girls soccer.

Carson’s Alona Locklear is the SPC Goalkeeper of the Year.

West’s Brittany Vanhoose, Carson’s Allie Martin and Makayla Borst, East Rowan’s Lindsey Cook and South Rowan’s Cheyanne Hunter made the All-SPC team.

SPC Coach of the Year is Central Cabarrus’ Yusef Conteh.

All-SPC boys track

Carson jumper.sprinter Carson Aman is the MVP for South Piedmont Conference track and field.

South Rowan distance runner Eli Julian, East Rowan pole vaulter Seth Drake and East thrower Jacob Butler made the All-SPC team.

Lake Norman Charter’s Myles Scott is the SPC Field Events Athlete of the Year. Lake Norman’s Rudolph Brown is the SPC Coach of the Year.

Concord’s Nylon Fair-Steele is the SPC Track Athlete of the Year.

All-SPC girls track

South Rowan sprinter Mesiyah Howell and high jumper Macy Miller are All-South Piedmont Conference track performers.

West Rowan thrower Skyy Ruben made All-SPC.

Conference MVP was Lake Norman Charter runner Lily Yampolsky.

Northwest Cabarrus’ Natalie Brown is the SPC Track Athlete of the Year.

Central Cabarrus’ Sydney Krause is the SPC Field Athlete of the Year.

Coach of the Year is Northwest Cabarrus’ Tyrone Pierce.

All-SPC boys golf

East Rowan’s Landon Merrell, Brady McIntyre and Jaden Sprinkle made the All-South Piedmont Conference team for boys golf.

Carson’s Cade Cranfield and West Rowan’s Tyler Kepley also made All-SPC.

East Rowan’s Tinsley Merrell was the SPC Coach of the Year.

Northwest Cabarrus’ Talan Harrison was the SPC Player of the Year.

All-SPC boys tennis

East Rowan’s Ryan Brady and Carson’s Karson Sloop made the All-South Piedmont Conference team for boys tennis.

SPC Player of the Year is Northwest Cabarrus’ Jacob Rinker.

SPC Coach of the Year is Concord’s Pam Beecher.

College track

Catawba’s Samantha Payne earned All-America accolades at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championship. Payne ran a school-record time of 53.40 and placed fourth in the 400 meters.

College baseball

Catawba announced former Catawba pitcher Greg Brown will be the new pitching coach.

HS football

Salisbury is fourth in 2A and North Rowan is 12th in 1A in the Carolina Preps Top 25 power rankings.

•••

Davie’s Brodie Smith and DB William Purvis and A.L. Brown’s Christian Hopper will play in the East-West All-Star Game.