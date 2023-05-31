American Legion baseball: Rowan plays Thursday Published 4:38 am Wednesday, May 31, 2023

Staff report

SALISBURY — Rowan County American Legion baseball has been on pause.

There was a Sunday rainout and there was a Tuesday postponement (rescheduled for June 15) as field renovations continue at Randolph County’s McCrary Park.

But Rowan County is about to be very busy. The schedule shows games on every date from June 1 to June 12.

Cherryville visits Newman Park on Thursday, June 1.

Rowan is scheduled to play at Kannapolis, which has a strong team, on June 2. Rowan hosts Kannapolis on June 3.

Those are “non-league” games, but they should be entertaining.

Kannapolis has some 2022 grads back and has added a large group of players from southern Rowan.

Rowan County’s season has been exciting so far. It’s a good team that has started 5-0, with five different pitchers credited with wins.

Returning sluggers Aiden Schenck and Blake Hill have combined for nine RBIs, while newcomers such as shortstop JT Taylor and center fielder Emory Taylor have provided some excitement. Schenk and Hayden Simmerson have hit home runs.