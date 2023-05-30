Warrants taken out for Salisbury bank robbery suspect Published 4:16 pm Tuesday, May 30, 2023

SALISBURY — Authorities released the identification of the man suspected in last Thursday’s F&M Bank robbery in Salisbury.

Warrants have been taken out for the arrest of Kevin Wayne Simmons, 46, for his alleged role as the lone individual involved in the incident.

According to a spokesperson with the Salisbury Police Department, Simmons reportedly robbed a Kannapolis convenience store the day before and a Mooresville bank the day after.

Simmons has an extensive criminal record and has spent more than two decades in prison for crimes related to robbery, breaking and entering, burglary, kidnapping and assault.

He was most recently arrested for allegedly calling in an active shooter threat at Pfeiffer University to divert law enforcement and make a Richfield First Branch Bank more vulnerable to robbery.

Simmons was arrested for his role in that incident. Authorities apprehended him after a standoff at a Days Inn near Charlotte.

Simmons’ last known city of residence was Concord.

Anyone with information on Simmons’ whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Salisbury Police Department at 704-638-5333.