Photo gallery: Dale E. and Gayle M. Keiger dedication ceremony in China Grove
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023
1 of 9
Dale Keiger, in the center with the walker, and his wife Gayle (not pictured) were honored by the China Grove Little League, which named the concession stand where Keiger helped for them. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Dale Keiger. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Dale Keiger speaks to the crowd gathered in China Grove. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Concession building sign. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
There were lots of "thank you and hand shakes" for Dale Keiger. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Dale Keiger and his son Kevin. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Dale Keiger and his son Kevin. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Dale Keiger thanking the crowd for the honor with Ken Deal and Dale's son Kevin standing close. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
Dale Keiger. photo by Wayne Hinshaw
The China Grove Service Club, China Grove Youth Sports and the town of China Grove held a dedication ceremony for the concession stand at the Cannon Park Ballfield, which includes a new sign that reads “Dedicated to Dale E. and Gayle M. Keiger.” At 92, Dale Keiger continues to provide community service has he has for decades in China Grove.