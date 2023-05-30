Photo gallery: Dale E. and Gayle M. Keiger dedication ceremony in China Grove Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

The China Grove Service Club, China Grove Youth Sports and the town of China Grove held a dedication ceremony for the concession stand at the Cannon Park Ballfield, which includes a new sign that reads “Dedicated to Dale E. and Gayle M. Keiger.” At 92, Dale Keiger continues to provide community service has he has for decades in China Grove.