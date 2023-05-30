Happy Roots seeks partnership with schools Published 12:10 am Tuesday, May 30, 2023

SALISBURY — A locally based nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching young people about urban agriculture and sustainability made a plea to the Rowan-Salisbury Schools Board of Education to consider an official partnership.

Happy Roots Director Ashley Honbarrier went before the school board during the last work session to advocate for an expansion of the program that has been growing for six years but is at risk of being lost at one of the district’s schools.

The organization’s mission is to provide nature-based therapeutic and educational services and to protect the wellness of the community and the environment, primarily through school gardens, community gardens, horticultural therapy and environmental stewardship.

Since 2017, the program has overseen numerous garden projects at various schools throughout the county.

“After six years of volunteering in the school system, we were just asking for some support that would make this whole operation easier so that we can reach more schools,” Honbarrier said. “It would be nice to be listed as a community partner and help with communications throughout the school system. Right now, I don’t have access to that.”

Honbarrier also suggested a school badge would be helpful for her as she makes her rounds to the schools that participate. While the program runs on many donations and in-kind sponsorships, it’s still not cheap.

“We have been spending about $15,000 to $20,000 on supplies between the schools,” Honbarrier said.

That figure includes lumber, dirt, seeds, plants, tools, hoses and trowels.

“We are trying to get every school equipped so that they can work on their own,” Honbarrier said.

With one of the organization’s RSS programs threatened, Honbarrier wants to see some reciprocity from the school system.

“One of the agriculture programs is being pulled out of North Middle because North Rowan (High School) doesn’t have an ag program,” Honbarrier said. “Instead of starting an ag program and building it up there, they are just taking the middle school position away.”

Katie Dionne, a teacher at North Rowan Middle School, where the program’s existence is currently in limbo, argued for Honbarrier’s request to take on an official role within the school system.

“(Honbarrier) has expressed interest in stepping up to take this project over … to help maintain that space,” Dionne said. “It’s a big space, and the children just adore it.”

Rowan-Salisbury Schools board member Sabrina Harris indicated a willingness to explore a partnership.

“After participating in some Happy Roots events and understanding the way that it works in our school system is the main thing I am trying to separate in my mind,” Harris said. “When (Honbarrier) pinpointed that we need a coordinator, to me, that makes sense. That means opening up a position.

“Trying to see what we can do, and it being on the table now, is what I am really excited about, and I am looking forward to learning more about how Happy Roots, and not so much the organization, but the people, is solidified in the program that we offer in the school system.”