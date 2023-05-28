There’s a new manager in town: China Grove fills top position Published 12:10 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

CHINA GROVE — A familiar face will take over the reins in China Grove after the former town manager announced plans to step down.

Assistant Town Manager Franklin Gover received unanimous support from the China Grove Town Council during a special meeting called on May 18 to replace outgoing Ken Deal as the leading man at town hall.

Gover was employed with Rowan County before becoming the assistant town manager in China Grove in 2017.

“Franklin brings over six years of invaluable experience to his tenure with the town of China Grove,” Mayor Charles Seaford said. “Throughout this time, he has acquired extensive knowledge of China Grove and witnessed our community’s progress and development firsthand. Following a comprehensive evaluation of numerous potential candidates, both the selection committee and the town council concluded that none matched Mr. Gover’s qualifications.

“The committee’s decision was unanimous, and it was further supported by a unanimous appointment from the council. We eagerly anticipate the contributions Mr. Gover will make to China Grove as we embark on our journey of growth. Likewise, we are confident that China Grove has much to offer Mr. Gover as he assumes new roles and responsibilities within our town, enabling him to further his personal and professional development.”

Gover holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree in public administration from Appalachian State University. Gover is a Certified North Carolina local government finance officer and an American Institute of Certified Planners member. He has also completed the Municipal Administration Course from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government.

“It is an honor to be appointed China Grove’s town manager. I thank the mayor and town council for the opportunity to serve the residents of China Grove,” Gover said. “I am looking forward to building upon relationships established across the county and the region to help lead our staff through a period of tremendous growth and opportunity.”

The town manager is responsible for the overall guidance and management of all six town departments and affairs and works to unite different organizations within the community while providing customer service to the citizens. Gover will oversee a $5.6 million budget and serve as the budget officer, leading the town’s 48 employees.

The town council appoints the town manager, who serves as the chief executive officer of China Grove. The town manager is responsible for the daily administration of the town and provides professional leadership in the management and execution of policies and objectives formulated by the town council. The town manager develops and recommends alternative solutions to community problems for town council consideration, appoints and supervises all department directors, and makes final investigations of citizen complaints.

The town manager also directs the administration of personnel relations and participates in intergovernmental relations that affect China Grove and its constituents. The town manager’s office also provides staff support services to the town council.

Gover will officially take over on July 1.