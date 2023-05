Smart Start Rowan Summer Carnival is June 10 at RCCC Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

The annual Smart Start Rowan Summer Carnival is slated for Saturday, June 10, at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College North Campus from 10 a.m.-noon.

The event is free and will include interactive activities, popcorn, guest appearances by Boomer from the Cannon Ballers, Murphy from Terrie Hess Child Advocacy and a complimentary Kona Ice treat for the first 100 guests. Call 704-630-9085 for more details.