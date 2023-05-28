Salisbury native serves with US Navy in Japan

SASEBO, Japan — Petty Officer 1st Class Woodroe Ducksworth, a native of Salisbury, serves the U.S. Navy in Japan.

Ducksworth attended Salisbury High School and graduated in 2008.

Ducksworth joined the Navy seven years ago.

“Joining the Navy is a family tradition because many of my family members are in the military,” said Ducksworth. “They are in many different branches.”

Today, Ducksworth serves as a master at arms with Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo.

Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Salisbury.

“Don’t be afraid of working hard because it always pays off in the end,” said Ducksworth.

According to Navy officials, Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo empowers forward-deployed U.S. and Allied Forces while providing superior support to military members and their families.

Ducksworth serves in Japan as part of the Forward Deployed Naval Forces. These naval forces operate with allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Service members in this region are part of the U.S. Pacific Fleet, which has the largest area of responsibility in the world.

“As the largest force in our nation’s front line against revisionist actors, U.S. Pacific Fleet meets this great responsibility with strength, resolve and confidence,” said Adm. Samuel Paparo, U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander. “Together with our joint and combined partner operations, we are positioned to defend — across all domains — any attempts to threaten our nation, our allies and partner’s security, freedom and well-being.”

As a member of the Navy, Ducksworth is part of a world-class organization focused on maintaining maritime dominance, strengthening partnerships, increasing competitive warfighting capabilities and sustaining combat-ready forces in support of the National Defense Strategy.

“The Navy is important to our national defense because it deters aggression from our adversaries and it maintains freedom of the seas,” said Ducksworth.

As Ducksworth and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.

“Serving in the Navy means giving myself purpose and higher meaning,” said Ducksworth. “The military represents less than one percent of the population, and I feel special to be part of that.”

Ducksworth is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I would like to thank my parents,” added Ducksworth. “Their support means a lot.”