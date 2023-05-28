Paris Goodnight: Take that TikTok down if you can Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

You may have heard that Montana is the latest to jump on the TikTok wagon — that is to ban the app where younger folks seem to be doing something that the Chinese are going to use to take down the entire country.

Several states, including North Carolina, have already banned it on all government-owned devices and internet networks.

I still can’t quite figure out exactly what is being gleaned from the videos I’ve seen that would be such a threat to the free world. But I’m sure someone out there knows more about the inner workings of the Chinese government than I do and has spread the alarm about what privacy issues are at stake.

If you’re a close reader of the Post, you might know that I once had a TikTok account myself that you could probably sleuth out and see what crazy things I chose to post there. But since it didn’t last long, like that @gayparee Twitter account, it may take a little more work online than the average Joe would want to put into trying to find such a thing.

I may have never left Twitter if it wasn’t so impossibly difficult to get a lost password back, but since I left both of those apps behind, I’ve decided neither of them were necessary for me to carry on, and hopefully neither would be for you either. At least Elon Musk owns one of those social media accounts, and he’s put someone new in charge of that chunk of his media empire, so maybe she’ll be able to straighten out all the issues with that little app.

I may have missed out on a few little pieces of information that I would’ve enjoyed picking up, but there would have been a lot of wasted time and effort along the way too.

I don’t feel like I got left behind, or as that one Goodnight kid was prompt to tell his grandmother while he was feasting away on something he enjoyed while she tried to convince him he should be enjoying the vegetables or other more healthy options: “I ain’t missing out on nothing.”

He had exactly what he wanted and all the other stuff, whatever it was, could be left to someone else as far as he was concerned. And he proved to be a lot smarter than me.

When I heard that Montana was moving to get rid of TikTok, I must say I chuckled to myself a bit because I still wondered what in the world the young folks in that western state must think of the priorities of their elder statesmen who are making laws. I think the young folks on the app are probably trying to get the older folks to realize they’re actually putting out something that would leave any potential hostile adversary wondering if we’re worth the headaches of trying to conquer. I still see some of the material that originates there, and it sure doesn’t make you think there’s anything much of value to another world power.

The more I think about it the more I wonder if we’re all going to scratch our heads at what we were thinking if we look back on the videos we were posting at a young age or the comments we were making about whatever struck our fancy at that moment in time.

There may always be a way to look back on those digital fingerprints we’ve left behind. If those are the crumbs we leave for those who come after us, hopefully they find something worthwhile there. But it won’t be easy wading through all the digital garbage that surrounds the few good nuggets.

I hopefully won’t be remembered for any of that online nonsense, but maybe something more tangible like the black raspberries I brought in for folks in the office to sample after picking them from the Rev. Eldon Wadsworth Memorial Black Raspberry Patch that he unknowingly started many years ago by supplying me four or five plants. Now anytime I see a harvest come in, like during these recent May days, I remember fondly his time as preacher of the Presbyterian church I grew up in. That’s a good enough legacy for anyone to leave behind, and maybe whoever ends up in our house down the line will have bumper crops from the plants to feast on. This doesn’t look like it will be one of those years, but I’ll enjoy all I get.

Paris Goodnight is editor of the Post.