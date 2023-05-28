My Turn, Michael Chapman: Memorial Day — the most disrespected holiday of the year Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

By Michael Chapman

In the paper, on the radio, on the TV and all over the internet, you’re seeing things like this: “Happy Memorial Day/Proud to Server Those Who Serve Us,” “This Memorial Day Military Eat Free.”

Or things like Memorial Day sale, buy one get one 50% off. Memorial Day mattress sale. Memorial Day sales event on all new cars. Happy Memorial Day — guide to great sales.

It’s not happy. Ask a mom, dad, brother, sister, spouse or child about how happy they are about the sudden loss of their loved one in war.

It’s not about profit.The next loved one that you lose, let’s set up a concession truck at the funeral to sell snacks, burgers, drinks and maybe a trinket cart and a time share booth. How inappropriate would that be?

It’s not about veterans.Don’t misunderstand — veterans should be honored 364 days a year. There is even a special day for veterans. Lets give our military lost while in service at least one special day. These men and women who died are not veterans. They died while on active duty.

Memorial Day should only be about remembering and honoring those men and women who lost their lives in service to our country.

I’m not trying to take away your Memorial Day get together or cookout, just take a moment to recognize what this day is about to your guest.

Also, I ask you to do your part to help me stop the disrespect of Memorial Day by these businesses trying to make a buck off the deaths of our fallen military. Call them. Tell them that you are disappointed by their lack of respect and that your family will have to consider not supporting their business.

For all of those Gold Star Families, I thank you.

Michael Chapman is a Gold Star family member whose brother, SSG Christopher J. Chapman, was killed in action Feb. 21, 1991.