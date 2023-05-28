Letters to the editor: May 28 Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

Meals on Wheels a blessing in more ways than one

May is “Older American Month” and seemed like the perfect time to share how my life has been impacted by Meals on Wheels Rowan.

As a part-time employee of this nonprofit organization, I am in contact every week with seniors in Rowan who express their thanks for the daily contact and nutritious meals that our wonderful volunteers deliver to their homes.

Our clients always bless me, and their stories are heartwarming. As Grocery Program Coordinator I am a small part of a well-run organization led by Executive Director Cindy Fink and Program Director Sandy Combs.

Each employee and volunteer exemplify such caring and concern for all those we serve; we all want to help make their lives a little better. It has been a joy to meet and work with such a great staff and dedicated volunteers.

We always are searching for those who could benefit from our services and for volunteers to deliver meals or shop for groceries. Many churches and some businesses in Rowan County participate in the Meals on Wheels program and supply regular volunteers.

What a wonderful way to share God’s love.

I am thankful and blessed that God directed me in this way. If you would like more information about this excellent program, please phone our office 704-633-0352.

— Diane Goodnight

Editor’s note: Goodnight is Meals on Wheels Rowan grocery program coordinator.

Taxes tough on seniors, those on fixed income

I was shocked when I read the article in the Post (May 18) about the new tax rate.

My property value went up 58% with the re-evaluation. My house is 55 years old and no improvements in the last 10 years. My taxes were around $1,500. The new tax neutral of 52 cents would have put my taxes at $1,900 a year and the new 59 cent rate puts them over $2,100 a year.

This will hurt seniors like me on a fixed income. I think our county commissioners have let greed for pet projects cloud their judgment.

With all the new construction and people moving in the county the revenue should be growing without overtaxing the rest of the population.

Maybe the people of Rowan County should wake up and replace all the commissioners next election. I know I won’t vote for them.

— Harold Driver Jr.

Salisbury