I85 wreck turns car around

Published 11:22 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

By Chandler Inions

EAST SPENCER — A vehicle end up facing north in southbound lanes of I85 Sunday morning. The cause of the accident is unclear.

The accident occurred around 10:30 a.m. near exit 79 for East Spencer.

Traffic slowed to get around the car until firefighters arrived.

At this time, it is uncertain if another car was involved or if there were injuries, but an ambulance was arriving on scene by 10:40.

Information regarding injuries is not yet available.

This story will be updated as new information is made public.

