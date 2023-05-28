Event center hosting ‘Honoring Our Fathers’ banquet June 11 Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 28, 2023

April Butler, owner of James E. Strozier Event Center, will be hosting the inaugural “Honoring Our Fathers” banquet on June 11 at 2 p.m.

The center, next to FedEx, will honor some who work for the city, such as Dennis Rivers and Larry Jones, a past employee at the Miller Center.

Bishop Russell Smyres will be among those honored and will also be keynote speaker for the evening.

Tickets are $25 for adults and $10 children. Those under 2 get in free.

Proceeds will go toward the mental health and mentorship program, that Butler and her partner developed for at-risk youth ages 10-17.

Terrence Jones Management, LLC (TJM) and the JES Center will partner to run the program, starting in October. The J.E.S Center and TJM are on Facebook or Instagram, and they have several programs coming out this summer to reach youth and keep them out of trouble. For more information, call 336-327-2449 or email abutler@jeseventcenter.com.