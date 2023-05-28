Business roundup: Couple gets walk-in tub donation, Salisbury communications department honored

SALISBURY — Safe Step Walk-In Tub has donated and installed an a walk-in tub for Otto and Patricia Borden through a donation that aims to enhance the safety and comfort of veterans and retirees in communities across the country.

The Bordons live on Maple Ridge Circle in Salisbury.

Otto Borden, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Patricia Borden, a retired certified nursing assistant, dedicated their lives to serving others. Now, the company has decided to give back to them. Safe Step hopes to provide relief from the various orthopedic, hip, leg and back issues the Bordens face. This donation is part of the Safe Step Cares program, an initiative to honor individuals and communities across the country. The company has donated more than 60 walk-in tubs to individuals over the years.

“We are privileged to contribute to the well-being of Otto and Patricia Borden, who have dedicated their lives to helping others,” said Ben Faulk, president of Safe Step Walk-In Tub in a news release. “As a leader in the walk-in bathing industry, Safe Step believes in creating a safe and comfortable environment for everyone. We understand the importance of maintaining mobility, independence and dignity. It is an honor to support the Bordens in their daily lives.”

More information is available at www.safesteptub.com.