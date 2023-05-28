Business roundup: Couple gets walk-in tub donation, Salisbury communications department honored
Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 28, 2023
SALISBURY — Safe Step Walk-In Tub has donated and installed an a walk-in tub for Otto and Patricia Borden through a donation that aims to enhance the safety and comfort of veterans and retirees in communities across the country.
The Bordons live on Maple Ridge Circle in Salisbury.
Otto Borden, a U.S. Navy veteran, and Patricia Borden, a retired certified nursing assistant, dedicated their lives to serving others. Now, the company has decided to give back to them. Safe Step hopes to provide relief from the various orthopedic, hip, leg and back issues the Bordens face. This donation is part of the Safe Step Cares program, an initiative to honor individuals and communities across the country. The company has donated more than 60 walk-in tubs to individuals over the years.
“We are privileged to contribute to the well-being of Otto and Patricia Borden, who have dedicated their lives to helping others,” said Ben Faulk, president of Safe Step Walk-In Tub in a news release. “As a leader in the walk-in bathing industry, Safe Step believes in creating a safe and comfortable environment for everyone. We understand the importance of maintaining mobility, independence and dignity. It is an honor to support the Bordens in their daily lives.”
More information is available at www.safesteptub.com.
City of Salisbury communications department claims three state awards of excellence
SALISBURY — The city of Salisbury was among 25 North Carolina jurisdictions to earn recognition in the North Carolina City & County Communicators (NC3C) 2023 Excellence in Communications Awards.
Salisbury received marketing communications awards in the following projects:
- First Place: Crisis Communication, Livingstone College Crisis Communications
- First Place: External Newsletter, The Lamplighter
- Second Place: Graphic Design, Reels and Riffs: Movie and Music Series
“To win an award in this field of outstanding communicators is a real accomplishment,” said NC3C President Stacie Galloway in a news release. “The NC3C board extends our sincere congratulations to those working so hard to reach their communities in creative and effective ways.”
The awards were announced May 4 during NC3C’s annual conference in Wilmington. All 144 award program entries were judged by professional communications peers from the Minnesota Association of Government Communicators. The purpose of North Carolina City & County Communicators is to encourage professional development and networking among local governmental communications professionals. The organization was formed in March 2007, and consists of professional government communicators from around the state. For more information about NC3C, visit www.nc3c.com.
Carolina Caring holds graduation for CNA training program
Carolina Caring launched a Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs) program to provide training and job placement services.
The nine-week training is held at the nonprofit organization’s Newton campus and is taught by licensed nursing instructors, who prepare students for the North Carolina CNA certification test. Students are paid during their training and those who successfully complete the program and earn their certifications are then offered positions with Carolina Caring. The program launched in March and eight students have successfully completed the program and were hired as permanent staff.
“We have found that many people who are passionate about helping others and wish to start a career in healthcare are held back by their financial circumstances,” said Dana Killian, Carolina Caring’s president and CEO, in a news release. “Our CNA training program helps removes some of those barriers. Not only is the training itself paid, we provide books and other supplies, equipping each student with everything they need to become a CNA and successfully start work immediately.”
You can apply to the program by calling 828-466-0466. The next session will be starting in August.
Carolina Caring specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care in 12 counties across western North Carolina, including Rowan. For more information, go to www.CarolinaCaring.org