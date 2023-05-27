Spongebob Musical opens June 2

SALISBURY — Piedmont Players Theatre is offering an exciting new musical featuring irresistible characters and magical music with a deep sea pearl of a show. “The SpongeBob Musical” is set to make a splash with audiences young and old starting Friday, June 2.

The musical is based on the animated series by Stephen Hillenburg and book by Kyle Jarrow. David T. Loudermilk is director and music is directed by Laurie Klaus with choreography by Dallas McKinney.

The Spongebob Musical is an all-singing, all-dancing, dynamic stage show featuring the citizens of Bikini Bottom discovering that a volcano will soon erupt and destroy their humble home. SpongeBob and his friends must come together to save the fate of their undersea world. With lives hanging in the balance and all hope lost, a most unexpected hero rises up. The power of optimism really can save the world!

The musical features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady A, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! At the Disco, Plain White T’s, They Might Be Giants and T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. Additional lyrics are by Jonathan Coulton, with additional music by Tom Kitt.

Piedmont Players Theatre’s cast includes Jaxon Britton, Aymen Grace Bronson, Lydia Bronson, Mya Calvin, Callie Cape, Cannon Causey, Jillian Crawley, Jocelyn Crawley, Finley Driggers, Kara Holt, Rachel Johnson, Vida Mejia, Zen Mejia, Aidan Melton, Annagail Murray, Asher Pethel, Allex Phoenix, Mary Ellen Rankin, Shiloh Ricks, Janaye Rule, June Tilley, Isaiah Walker, Jackson Walters, & Daleiah Waters.

Producing partners are Greg and Missie Alcorn.

The show opens Friday, June 2, at 7:30 p.m. and continues Saturday, June 3, at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 4, at 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 9, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 10 at 7:30 p.m., Sunday, June 11, at 2:30 p.m., Friday, June 16, at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, June 17, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, June 18, at 2:30 p.m. Doors open 30 minutes prior to each performance at the Norvell Theater, 135 E. Fisher St.