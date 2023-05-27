Library Notes: Summer Reading kickoff at Rowan Public Library Published 12:00 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

Rowan Public Library

On Saturday, June 3, Rowan Public Library’s Headquarters Branch in Salisbury kicks off Summer Reading 2023. This year’s theme is “All Together Now” and library staff hopes you join them for a summer full of reading, learning and having fun together.

Families are invited to the Headquarters Branch Saturday morning at 10:30 a.m. to participate in a For the Love of Birds Storytime. Those attending will hear bird stories, play games and sing songs. The event is designed for children ages 4-8, though all are welcome.

Later that day in Salisbury, starting at 1 p.m., all ages are invited to participate in Citizen Science for Everyone. This program teaches participants how to make a birdseed cake and how to be a citizen scientist. Learn all about Cornell Ornithology Lab’s Celebrate Urban Birds Project and pick up a citizen scientist kit for local bird identification. With the knowledge you’ll gain, you can then identify the birds in your own backyard and then add them to the Rowan County bird maps located at each Rowan Public Library branch throughout the summer. Join the Neighborhood Birds Community Art Project by decorating a paper bird to help others discover which feathered friends call Rowan County home.

Salisbury won’t be the only place to celebrate the kickoff to summer reading on June 3. That day, head to the southern end of the county and visit the RPL South Branch table at the annual China Grove Block Party. This free event takes place in downtown China Grove from 4-7 p.m. Say hello to library staff, get registered for Summer Reading 2023, and win a registration prize.

Does studying the past interest you? If you’ve ever wanted to learn your family’s story and didn’t know where to start, the genealogy workshop, Connecting to Your Roots, was designed for you. This free workshop geared toward adults will be held at the RPL East Branch in Rockwell at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 3. An overview of various RPL resources for family research and some hands-on experience will be included. Beginners are encouraged to attend and light refreshments will be served. Registration is requested but not required. Go to bit.ly/RPL-Roots to register.

Another program for history-minded folks or for those who are interested in photography begins June 1 and lasts all summer. The Then & Now Photo Collaboration project is a way assist RPL’s Edith M. Clark History Room by taking current photos of historic views held in its collections. Using your digital camera/phone, visit sites from back then and take pictures of what it looks like now. Go to bit.ly/Then-Now-RPL for full directions on how to participate in this fun project.

Other programs that begin June 1 and last all summer include:

• Piece it Together — Rowan Public Library’s South and West branches will have puzzle tables set up where members of the community can sit down and work on a jigsaw puzzle together. Join in for a relaxing time while enjoying the cool air in the library.

• Coloring Quilts — Teens ages 11-17 (rising 6th-12th grades) are invited to decorate a coloring quilt square to be added to each library branch’s Teen Space bulletin board as a display of unity in the Rowan County Community.