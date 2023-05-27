American Legion baseball: Rowan County breezes to 5th straight win Published 1:42 am Saturday, May 27, 2023

Staff report

LEXINGTON — Rowan County smashed Davidson County 10-0 at Holt-Moffitt Field for another American Legion baseball victory on Friday.

Rowan needed only five innings to record its fifth straight win to begin the season. It was a triumph that featured outstanding pitching, powerful hitting and errorless defense.

Aiden Schenck homered, doubled, scored three runs and drove in two. JT Taylor was 2-for-2, doubled, scored two and stole two bases. Blake Hill had three hits, including an opposite-field triple, and drove in two runs. Cole Johnson added two hits.

Rowan scored early on Elijah Palmer’s sacrifice fly and went up 2-0 in the third when Hill tripled and charged home on Luke Graham’s ground out to first base.

The game got away from Davidson County when Rowan scored four runs in the fourth to lead 6-0. Schenck’s double to the high bank in left field got the inning started. JT Taylor, Emory Taylor and Hill had run-scoring singles. Johnson got a run home with a sacrifice fly.

Schenck lined a two-run homer that skimmed over the center-field wall in the fifth as Rowan expanded its lead to 10 runs.

Corbin Bailey pitched four breezy innings for the win. Bailey struck out six while walking none. He allowed two hits.

Five different Rowan pitchers have won so far.

Hayden Simmerson pitched the fifth and had a 1-2-3 inning. He would’ve pitched the sixth, but the game ended early via the 10-run rule.

Rowan returns to action on Sunday at Newman Park against Davidson County.

Rowan’s scheduled game at Randolph County on Tuesday has been postponed due to a “delay in field repairs.”

Rowan County 101 45 — 10 11 0

Davidson County 000 00 — 0 2 2

W — Bailey (1-0).

HR — Schenck (1).

Leading hitters — Hill 3, Schenck, Johnson and JT Taylor 2.