RSS moves graduation up in advance of possible weather Published 3:00 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

According to information from Rowan-Salisbury Schools, graduation across the county is being moved up to address potential weather issues.

“All high school graduations will be held at 7 a.m. Gates will open at 6 a.m. With the potential for severe weather in our forecast, RSS is making every effort to hold graduation ceremonies outside so that as many family members as possible can attend,” according to the district officials.

“District administrators have determined that all graduations will be moved up one hour earlier, to begin at 7 a.m. Gates will open at 6 a.m. If unsafe weather arises, a decision will be made for all schools to move indoors, and we would start graduation inside at 10 a.m. Please make all family and friends aware of the change in time so that no one arrives late and misses seeing their graduate walk the stage.”