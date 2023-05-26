Granite Quarry fire destroys outparcel Published 12:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023

GRANITE QUARRY — An outparcel building laid in ruins after an early morning fire in Granite Quarry.

“We were dispatched around 1:40 a.m.,” Granite Quarry Fire Chief Jason Hord said. “The call came out as a regular structure fire. We arrived on scene in less than two minutes and found an outparcel completely engulfed.”

The crews worked to fight the blaze, but salvaging the building proved impossible.

“The building and the contents were totally destroyed,” Hord said. “It was mainly tools and personal effects.”

Hord indicated that the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

No one was reportedly injured.