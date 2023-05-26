F&M Bank robbed Thursday Published 8:45 am Friday, May 26, 2023

SALISBURY — The F&M branch on Avalon Street in Salisbury was robbed on Thursday.

According to the Salisbury Police, a 911 call came in at 11:51 a.m. regarding a robbery underway at the bank.

Reports indicated that the suspect was an older white male wearing a camo hat and driving a newer model SUV. Additional details on the make and model of the vehicle were not available.

According to the report, the man entered the bank and approached an interior teller window. At the window, the man reportedly asked the teller about rolls of coins.

While being told the process for getting coins, he reportedly passed a notepad across the counter to the teller and told her to give him money.

The teller reportedly grabbed a handful of cash and handed it to the man. It is estimated that the teller handed over $1,000.

The incident remains under investigation.