Fire at Daimler Freightliner Published 9:29 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

CLEVELAND — A fire reportedly broke out at the Daimler Freightliner factory in Cleveland Friday evening.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department incident command, a material rack adjacent to a structure became fully involved at approximately 8 p.m.

The Freightliner truck manufacturing facility is located at 11550 Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

Details surrounding the cause of the fire remain unclear. The story will be updated as new information is made available.