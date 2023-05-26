Fire at Daimler Freightliner

Published 9:29 pm Friday, May 26, 2023

By Chandler Inions

A fire at the Freightliner factory in Cleveland spread from a material rack to at least one structure according to personnael on the scene. - Submitted

CLEVELAND — A fire reportedly broke out at the Daimler Freightliner factory in Cleveland Friday evening.

According to the Cleveland Fire Department incident command, a material rack adjacent to a structure became fully involved at approximately 8 p.m.

The Freightliner truck manufacturing facility is located at 11550 Statesville Boulevard in Cleveland.

Details surrounding the cause of the fire remain unclear. The story will be updated as new information is made available.

