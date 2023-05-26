Blotter for May 26

Published 12:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

A fraud reportedly occurred in the 12000 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell around noon on May 17.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Parks Road in Salisbury around 2:05 p.m. on May 23.

An assault by gun reportedly occurred in the 900 block of Eastbend Lane in Salisbury between 6:30-8:37 p.m. on May 23.

Steven Lee Driggers, 51, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 23.

Matthew Perry Snyder, 40, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on May 23.

Jeffery Wayne Bost, 57, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting on May 23.

Jacques Lamar Merrell-Odom, 24, was charged with felony larceny by employee on May 23.

Ashley Jo Weaver, 35, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on penal institution premises on May 23.



In Salisbury Police reports

Fraud reportedly occurred in the 600 block of East Innes Street between 1 p.m. on May 3 and 4 p.m. on May 19. The total estimated loss was $281.

A larceny from a building in the 400 block of Julia Drive reportedly occurred between noon on May 19 and noon on May 20. The total estimated loss was $150.

A vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 8:

Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 24.