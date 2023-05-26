Blotter for May 26
Published 12:00 am Friday, May 26, 2023
In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- A fraud reportedly occurred in the 12000 block of Old Beatty Ford Road in Rockwell around noon on May 17.
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 500 block of Parks Road in Salisbury around 2:05 p.m. on May 23.
- An assault by gun reportedly occurred in the 900 block of Eastbend Lane in Salisbury between 6:30-8:37 p.m. on May 23.
- Steven Lee Driggers, 51, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 23.
- Matthew Perry Snyder, 40, was charged with misdemeanor communicating threats on May 23.
- Jeffery Wayne Bost, 57, was charged with misdemeanor aiding and abetting on May 23.
- Jacques Lamar Merrell-Odom, 24, was charged with felony larceny by employee on May 23.
- Ashley Jo Weaver, 35, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance on penal institution premises on May 23.
In Salisbury Police reports
- Fraud reportedly occurred in the 600 block of East Innes Street between 1 p.m. on May 3 and 4 p.m. on May 19. The total estimated loss was $281.
- A larceny from a building in the 400 block of Julia Drive reportedly occurred between noon on May 19 and noon on May 20. The total estimated loss was $150.
- A vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 8:
- Christopher Jacob Arquette, 21, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 24.
- Justin Derek Neal, 32, was charged with misdemeanor hit and run resulting in property damage on May 24.