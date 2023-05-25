Sonic donates to schools for Teacher Appreciation Month Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

In honor of May’s Teacher Appreciation Month, Sonic Drive-In’s Sonic Foundation donated $1.5 million to match all public contributions made to requests on DonorsChoose, a national nonprofit that allows individuals to donate directly to public school classroom requests submitted by teachers.

As part of the Limeades for Learning initiative, the $1.5 million donation matched 50 percent of each donation made to all teacher requests and helped fund nearly 15,300 projects.

The following are local teachers who received funding:

In Kannapolis, five teachers from four schools received a combined donation of $421, including:

Mrs. Vermeire at Charles E Boger Elementary School for the project “Math Mania in Kindergarten” for grades PreK-2



Mrs. Bove at Concord Lake Steam Academy for the project “Is There Space for Me?” for grades PreK-2



Mr. Lineberger at Fred L Wilson Elementary School for the project “Construction Paper for Art Class” for grades 3-5



Mrs. Johnson at Shady Brook Elementary School for the project “STEM Bins For You And Me!” for grades PreK-2



Mrs. Katz STEM at Shady Brook Elementary School for the project “We are so EGG-cited to LEARN.” for grades 3-5



In Salisbury, three teachers from two schools received a combined donation of $110, including:

Mrs. Rose Stoner at Isenberg Elementary School for the project “Basic Classroom Needs” for grades PreK-2



Mrs. Hain at Hurley Elementary School for the projects “Starting Off Right” and “House Celebration!” for grades PreK-2



Ms. Meikle at Hurley Elementary School for the project “New Writing Supplies for 23/24!” for grades PreK-2



Since 2009, Sonic has donated more than $26 million to funding local classrooms. Go to www.DonorsChoose.org and donate to one or more of the thousands of public school teacher requests seeking support.