ShoutOuts: May 25, 2023

Jared Tice of Salisbury was recently initiated into Phi Kappa Phi at West Virginia University.

Abigail Zunk of Salisbury made the Carson-Newman University dean’s list.

Brittany Griffin of China Grove graduated from Carson-Newman University with a master of science in nursing, family nurse practitioner.

Bradley Stone of Salisbury graduated from Bob Jones University.

Miguel G. Garcia of Kannapolis graduated from Jacksonville State University with a degree in emergency management.

Millbridge Elementary May Good Citizens

Kindergarten: Daniel Hernandez, Riley Sherrill, Savannah Burns, Brianna Corbera Melgar, Mason Fuller, Aiden Fulton, Audrey Burke, Larkin Erdman, Zaiden Davis and Will Finney.

First grade: Adollene Schwartz, Raylan Graham, Julia Maines, Nathaniel Howell, Abriella Murphy, Axle Eagle, Sofia Medina, River Lawson, William Garner and Rosio Gonzales Gavidia.

Second grade: Zander Hillburn, Bryan Sanchez, Ryleigh Johnson, Blaze Souther, Diego Flores Rodriguez, Giddeon Schiff, Berlyn Vega, Treyson Norman, Oliver Conner and Easton White.

Third grade: Brooke Wren, Caleb Maultsby, Gabriel Hart, Kelton Carey, Emma Campbell, Ivan Sanchez, Calvin Ferguson and Coen Swift.

Fourth grade: Ryker Alley, Antonio Leon Ramos, Christopher Mitchell, Wesley Currie, Victoria Boswell-Birmingham, Arraya Vail, Janielys Vega, Tegan Smith and Jagger Atteberry.

Fifth grade: Grayson Harrington, Lizzeth Gonzalez, Miller Aldridge, Halle Fox, Chipper Rohletter, Aubrey Gray, Hope Few, Kevin Alvarez, Luke Kelly and Annabelle Christy.