Red Cross says blood, platelet donors needed Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

The American Red Cross is asking people to book a time to give blood or platelets now to address a recent drop in donation appointments that could lead to fewer transfusions for patients in the weeks ahead. Type O blood donors are especially needed to ensure a strong blood supply.

The start of summer can shake up normal routines, but it’s important for donation appointments to stay on the calendar — especially as Memorial Day weekend approaches. More than 42 million Americans are expected to travel over the holiday, meaning fewer donors may be available to give.

Appointments are critical this week for people waiting for lifesaving care. Download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule a time to give.

In thanks for making and keeping appointments, the Red Cross will help donors prepare for beach days begins:

All who come to give through May 31 will receive an exclusive Red Cross beach towel, while supplies last.

Donors in May will also be automatically entered for a chance to win a trip for two to the 2023 MLBAll-Star Game in Seattle, including two tickets, round-trip airfare, four-night hotel accommodations and a $750 gift card.

Those who give June 1-30 will receive a $10 gift card by email to a merchant of their choice. Plus, they’ll also be automatically entered for a chance to win a backyard theater package, including a projector and screen, projector tripod, smokeless firepit, Adirondack chair set and a movie night snack package.

Upcoming local blood donation opportunities through June 15:

China Grove

June 15: 2-6 p.m., Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 1420 N. Main St.

Granite Quarry

June 13: 2-6:30 p.m., Wittenberg Lutheran Church, 114 W. Bank St.

Mount Ulla

June 11: 1:30-6 p.m., St. Lukes Lutheran Church Education Building., 11020 NC 801

Salisbury

Thursday, May 25: 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m., JF Hurley Family YMCA, 828 Jake Alexander Blvd.

June 5: 11:30 a.m.-4 p.m., Stallings Memorial Baptist-Salisbury, 817 S. Main St.

June 9: 2-6:30 p.m., Trading Ford Baptist Church, 3600 Long Ferry Road