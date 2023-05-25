North Rowan Elementary School holds field day Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

1 of 4

SPENCER — North Rowan Elementary School’s Field Day events Monday included Spencer Fire Department and Police Department personnel, complete with a splash pad in the parking lot..

High school and elementary school teachers and staff joined volunteers assigned to various field day stations for K-fifth grade students at North Rowan Elementary School. Activities included tug-of -war, parachute ball, bean-bag tic-tac-toe, egg and spoon relay, tattoo station, jumping bag race, water cup relay, sponge and bucket contest and scooter races to keep the students active. The event included popsicles, potato chips and watermelons starting at 8 a.m.

Cafeteria staff also made bag lunches of hamburgers, potato chips and drinks for students, along with hot dogs for staff and volunteers.