NC Natural and Cultural Resources secretary joins National Park System Advisory Board

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland announced Wednesday that Reid Wilson, N.C. secretary of Natural and Cultural Resources, has been appointed to the National Park System Advisory Board.

Wilson joins 15 new board members on the board, which advises the interior secretary and the director of the National Park Service on matters relating to the park service’s work.

“National parks are some of the most visible and important forums for visitors to explore the outdoors and learn the complicated yet vital story of America,” said Haaland in a news release. “These new National Park System Advisory Board members represent experienced practitioners in cultural and natural resources management, as well as experts in relevant academic fields including environmental law, geography and history. I look forward to their insight as we work to make our public lands accessible and inviting to all.”

“I’m honored to be appointed by Interior Secretary Haaland to serve on the National Park System Advisory Board,” Wilson said. “The National Park System and the N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources share many of the same functions, and I look forward to working with the Board to preserve and enhance national and state cultural and natural treasures.”

In addition to its advisory role, the Board also has a regulatory role in recommending new National Natural Landmarks and National Historic Landmarks and provides recommendations regarding the national historic significance of proposed. The N.C. Department of Natural and Cultural Resources helps oversee many areas of common interest as the National Park Service, including parks, trails, land conservation, historic sites, historic preservation, recreation areas, archaeology, African American heritage and American Indian heritage.

The terms of the appointed members are not to exceed four years. The board will meet for the first time later this year.