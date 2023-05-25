Kannapolis Fire Department offering non-certified CPR classes Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis Fire Department is offering non-certified CPR classes in June. Each class is two hours and free. Kannapolis Fire’s goal is to train 200 people in our community to do CPR in 2023.

Two classes will be offered: 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, and 3:30-5:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 24. (You only need to attend one of the two hour classes).

Use this link to sign up – https://www.signupgenius.com/go/5080F4BAFAA2FA2FC1-cprclass

According to a report by the American Heart Association (AHA), cardiac arrest remains a public health crisis. There are more than 356,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) annually in the U.S., nearly 90% of them fatal . That means nearly 1,000 people each day die from cardiac arrests at their home, workplace or other locations.

Kannapolis Fire is committed to saving as many cardiac arrest victims as possible. You can help by learning CPR. Having people on scene who can begin CPR immediately before our trained firefighters arrive could mean the difference between life and death.