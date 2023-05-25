Graduation: All-County Scholars profiles Published 12:05 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

1 of 10

This year’s Salisbury Post All-County Scholars are the four seniors with the highest weighted GPA as recorded at the end of the seventh semester

North Rowan High School

Abbey Beam

What are your future plans?

To attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and major in psychology. I want to become either an attorney, a therapist or a physician assistant in neurology.

What were your contributions in high school?

Captain of varsity women’s soccer, senior vice president, editor and chief of the yearbook

Evan Davis

What are your future plans?

I plan to attend NC State University and major in forest management

What were your contributions in high school?

Captain of the drumline

Hope Spurlock

What are your future plans?

I plan to attend Appalachian State University

What were your contributions in high school?

I am a black belt in karate and president of the North Rowan Art Club

Natalie Zanudo Duenas

What are your future plans?

Attend the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and major in psychology with the goal of becoming a cosmetic chemist.

What were your contributions in high school?

Equality club president; theater club president

Jesse C. Carson High School

Casey Crawford

What are your future plans?

I will attend Wake Forest University to major in engineering.

What were your contributions in high school?

Four-year varsity baseball starter; Member of National Honor Society and National Technical Honor Society; Piedmont Hot Stove Scholar Athlete Award Winner; College Board National Recognition Recipient; Advanced Placement Scholar; North Carolina Scholar; Junior Marshal; Completing more than 100 hours of community service

Hailey Madray

What are your future plans?

I am attending College of Charleston planning to double major in political science and international business. I intend to pursue a pre-law pathway.

What were your contributions in high school?

President of HERoes female empowerment club

As president, I was able to initiate and run a drive that collected hygiene products that were distributed to 3 domestic violence and homeless shelters. National Honor Society member; Varsity tennis player for 3 years

Laney Reilly

What are your future plans?

I plan to attend NC State University and get my masters in criminology and minor in psychology. With hopes in the future of working with the FBI.

What were your contributions in high school?

National Honors Society; National Technical Honors Society; Junior Marshall; All-County and All-Conference volleyball; member of Homecoming Court.

Holly Stowe

What are your future plans?

Attend UNC Chapel Hill and double major in Biology and Spanish, on the premed track.

What were your contributions in high school?

I have been able to achieve a spot at the top of my class and have held it. I have passed all of the AP classes and tests that I have taken thus far. My friends and I organized and held our own hygiene drive for people in our community.

East Rowan High School

Sela Bettoli

What are your future plans?

Attending NC State University for environmental engineering

What were your contributions in high school?

Earned a spot in All District Honor Band, served as woodwind captain for marching band for 3 years, received the John Philip Sousa award for band.

Joseph Boehm

What are your future plans?

Attend High Point University majoring in Sports Management

What were your contributions in high school?

One of the top scholars of my class; junior marshal; GQ Junior Civitan all four years of high school; graduating with my associate’s degree through RCCC my senior year; honors graduate at both East Rowan and RCCC; completing Crosby Scholars.

Hallie Cox

What are your future plans?

Attend UNC Chapel Hill to major in political science

What were your contributions in high school?

Junior Marshal; Civitan Scholar; NC Scholar; Basketball Most Improved, Basketball Team Above Self; Volleyball Team Above Self; Volleyball Mustang Award; painted senior mural; senior class president; president of Sigma Phi Gamma; Key Club president; Art Club president

Dylan Valley

What are your future plans?

Attend UNC Chapel Hill to major in biology.

What were your contributions in high school?

Scoring 1,028 points during my four years on the basketball team, Chief Junior Marshall, 2023 class valedictorian, making it to the fourth round of the baseball playoffs this year.

Salisbury High School

Katherine Burton

What are your future plans?

4-year University College at North Carolina State University

What were your contributions in high school?

Valedictorian; Chief Junior Marshal; NHS member; Junior Civitan member; Key Club member; member of the women’s tennis, swim, and soccer team; conference and regional champion in 2A Midwest Women’s Tennis Championship; AP Scholar; STEM scholar

Kendall Colwell

What are your future plans?

Attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

What were your contributions in high school?

NHS member; Junior Rotarian; AP Scholar; STEM Scholar with distinction; played varsity volleyball, soccer, and golf (all-conference).

Parker Jenkins

What are your future plans?

Attend UNC Chapel Hill

What were your contributions in high school?

RCCC Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society member; Junior Rotarian; STEM Scholar; AP Scholar; Vice President of the SHS National Honor Society; Vice President of Students Creating Change; member of the SHS Varsity Women’s Soccer team, member of the SHS Women’s Varsity Cross Country team; Crosby Scholars member; SHS Junior Civitan member; SHS Key Club member; SHS Sheros member; SHS Fellowship of Christian Athletes member; member of First Presbyterian Church and traveled to San Del Mar Mexico for a week in 2022 to participate in the “Teens With A Mission” mission trip

Courtney Williams

What are your future plans?

Attending College of Charleston to major in Biology. Planning to attend medical school after college.

What were your contributions in high school?

8 semester A-Honor roll student; over 60 hours of community service; National Honors Society Secretary; Student Government Association Executive Treasurer; All-county golfer 2022 season; All conference golfer 2022 and 2023 season; all conference swimmer 2022 season; Graduating STEM student with distinction; Junior Civitan NC district west lieutenant governor; deputy governor, and secretary.

South Rowan High School

Cameron Black

What are your future plans?

Attend UNC Chapel Hill to study dentistry.

What were your contributions in high school?

NHS; junior marshal; SCA; all-county scholar

Eden Childers

What are your future plans?

Earn my associates in business at RCCC.

What were your contributions in high school?

NHS Member; Currently top 3 in my class; Captain of girls varsity basketball my senior year; A student in the Career College Promise program with RCCC

Gabriel Dial

What are your future plans?

I plan to have an amazing summer then attend Gardner-Webb University to continue my education. I have yet to decide on a major, but I am very excited to experience what the future holds for me.

What were your contributions in high school?

National Honors Society; Junior marshal; 4.25+ GPA; 2022 NC 3A Baseball State Champion

Aubree Thompson

What are your future plans?

Attend Gardner-Webb University to study Psychology

What were your contributions in high school?

State Qualifier for swim 2 years in a row; Regional qualifier all four years; Rowan County Team Champions for swim; All-county swimmer; 4.5 GPA

West Rowan High School

Alexandria Bouk

What are your future plans?

Attending Lenoir-Rhyne University to study Communications with a focus in Public Policy.

What were your contributions in high school?

During my time in the West Rowan FFA, I have competed on several teams and recently placed 10th in the nation at the 2022 National FFA Convention in Employment Skills.

Ashlee Ennis

What are your future plans?

To attend at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

What were your contributions in high school?

Softball – All County, All Conference, All region; Volleyball – All Conference, All County, Co-County player of the year; National Honor Society; Junior Marshal

Sydney Honeycutt

What are your future plans?

After graduating high school, I will be enrolling at UNC Chapel Hill this coming fall to major in Exercise and Sports Science.

What were your contributions in high school?

Back stroke swimmer for the Falcons; free math tutor for my fellow classmates; supporting art club; participating in Serve U; Crosby Scholar.

Anna Mead

What are your future plans?

Attend Georgia Southern University to get a degree in Business.

What were your contributions in high school?

Winning Miss Merry Christmas; all my soccer awards and stats; being on homecoming court 3 times; being on the leadership team for the national honors society.

Rowan County Early College

Jennifer Pleitez

What are your future plans?

I am going to attend UNC Charlotte in August, and I will major in Biology.

What were your contributions in high school?

Valedictorian of RCEC

Caleb Schnell

What are your future plans?

I plan to transfer to Catawba College to major in Accounting and potentially work towards an MBA.

What were your contributions in high school?

Salutatorian; FBLA collegiate state conference winner; National Honor Society member