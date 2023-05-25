Crosby Scholars gathering honors Class of 2023 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

1 of 3

SALISBURY — Crosby Scholars Rowan hosted an unforgettable Senior Celebration at the F&M Trolley Barn on Sunday, May 7, to recognize the achievements of the Class of 2023. This year, the program awarded 168 seniors from seven high schools in the county with red, black and white honors graduation cords. Additionally, 29 scholarship recipients were recognized with combined awards totaling $47,500.

From academic excellence to community service, these students have made an extraordinary impact on their communities and have demonstrated exceptional leadership skills. Overall, the Class of 2023 Crosby Scholars totaled over 9,182 hours of community service, which shows the students’ dedication to giving back to the community.

This year, 71 students achieved the status of being named a “Gwin Barr All-Star,” which is named for one of the founding board members who served as chair for the program’s first nine years. Seniors awarded this accomplishment joined Crosby Scholars in the sixth grade and completed all Crosby requirements through the 12th grade.

A highlight of the afternoon was guest speaker Israel Suarez’s message to the seniors. The Crosby Scholar alum shared a letter he wrote to his future self with steps to persevere and reach his educational goals to encourage the Class of 2023.

All alums of the Crosby Scholars program are eligible to apply for Last Dollar Grant funding toward unmet financial needs for up to four years of study.

Crosby Scholars, in its 10th year in Rowan County, is a free program for public middle and high school students. All sixth- through-10th grade Rowan-Salisbury students are eligible to apply when open enrollment for the 2023-24 school year begins in August. For more information, visit www.crosbyscholarsrowan.org.