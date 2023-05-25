Blotter for May 25
Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023
SALISBURY — Someone broke into Cornerstone Pentecostal Church on Monday, and although no one was hurt, as the individual fled the building, they reportedly knocked over and destroyed a mosaic table in the church lobby.
According to a spokesperson from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect came in through the kitchen around 10:30 p.m.. Pry marks were discovered by the back door.
Video surveillance showed the suspect making their way through the church, they appeared startled when they ran into a church worker in the sanctuary. Turning around and fleeing, the suspect exited the building and drove toward Webb Road in a black Dodge Charger.
The suspect was described as a Black male, wearing a mask and khakis.
In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports
- Paul Leveren Davis, 42, was charged with felony breaking and entering of a vehicle on May 22.
- Brandon Patrick Corriher, 26, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on May 22.
In Salisbury Police reports
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of West Park Road between 10:46 a.m. on May 19 and 7:57 a.m. on May 22.
- A report of property damage in the 200 block of Edzell Drive was taken at 11:41 a.m. on May 22.
- Fraud was in the 200 block of Faith Road on May 22. The total estimated loss was $1,830.
- A report of child abuse was taken in the 1400 block of Filbert Street at 11:07 a.m. on May 22.
- A woman was reportedly the victim of a strong arm robbery that occurred in the 100 block of Crawford Street on May 22. The total estimated loss was $2,700.
- A report of property damage was taken in the 100 block of North Shaver Street at 5:49 p.m. on May 22.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 2300 block of Statesville Boulevard between 6:20-6:30 p.m. on May 22.
- A larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of First Street between noon and 6:30 p.m. on May 22.
- A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 100 block of South Main Street between 5 p.m. on May 18 and 10 a.m. on May 19.
- A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 700 block of East Innes Street around 12:19 p.m. on May 23.
- An assault reportedly occurred in the 1600 block of West Park Road between 2:22-2:24 p.m. on May 23.
- A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1500 block of Troon Drive between 6-6:20 a.m. on May 23. The total estimated loss was $450.
- Irving Jovanny Flores, 22, was charged with misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area on May 21.