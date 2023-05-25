Blotter for May 25 Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

SALISBURY — Someone broke into Cornerstone Pentecostal Church on Monday, and although no one was hurt, as the individual fled the building, they reportedly knocked over and destroyed a mosaic table in the church lobby.

According to a spokesperson from the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect came in through the kitchen around 10:30 p.m.. Pry marks were discovered by the back door.

Video surveillance showed the suspect making their way through the church, they appeared startled when they ran into a church worker in the sanctuary. Turning around and fleeing, the suspect exited the building and drove toward Webb Road in a black Dodge Charger.

The suspect was described as a Black male, wearing a mask and khakis.

In other Rowan County Sheriff’s reports

Paul Leveren Davis, 42, was charged with felony breaking and entering of a vehicle on May 22.

Brandon Patrick Corriher, 26, was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female on May 22.

In Salisbury Police reports