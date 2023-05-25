American Association of University Women provide scholarships for three Published 12:00 am Thursday, May 25, 2023

The Salisbury Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) held its annual Goldman Scholars recognition outing at Rufty-Holmes Senior Center on Tuesday, May 16.

Facilitated by the chapter’s program vice presidents Ruby Walker and Nicole Oehmen, the event is a time to celebrate scholarship recipients of the Helen S. and Julius L. Goldman Scholarship. This year’s awardees are Isabella Ramsey and Brida Wembolua of East Rowan High School and Rodina Eliwa of the Rowan-Salisbury Early College.

Open to all female seniors, the Goldman Scholarship fund was established in 1995 in honor of Helen S. Goldman, a community leader and charter member of Salisbury branch of AAUW. She invested her love of education in the organization, which has awarded scholars each year since its inception and continues to live up to its mission of investing in the future of purpose-driven young women.

Lizabeth Jaimes-Lopez, a 2020 scholarship recipient, joined this year’s fellowship to encourage the new scholars and share her progress with AAUW members. James-Lopez earned an associate of arts degree from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and is a senior at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro majoring in psychology with a minor in human development. Her professional goal is to pursue a career in clinical psychology.

“This scholarship has assisted me by not only helping to alleviate many financial constraints, but it also allowed me to build a rapport with professional women,” Jaimes-Lopez said in a news release.

Other program participants include Elieen Hanson-Kelly, Phyllis Post, Norma and Charles Goldman, Kathy Pulliam, and Da’Tarvia Parrish. Scholars can learn more about the Goldman Scholarship through their high school counselors. More information about the Salisbury branch of AAUW can be found at https://salisbury-nc.aauw.net/.