High school sports: CCC honors Bryant, McArthur

Staff report

The Central Carolina Conference Awards Luncheon, sponsored by the Thomasville and Lexington Rotary Clubs, was held on Wednesday at Davidson-Davie Community College in Thomasville.

FEMALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Kyla Bryant, Salisbury

CCC Player of the Year of the year for basketball, led Salisbury team to two consecutive 2A State Championships, selected for East-West All-Star Game, Rowan County Player of the Year, will attend North Carolina Central.

CO-MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

Amari McArthur, North Rowan

All-CCC wide receiver in football — 36 receptions, 551 receiving yards, 9 TDs. All-CCC basketball and track and field. He will play football at Lenoir Rhyne.

Janhri Luckey, Thomasville

Standout in football and basketball. In football, he had 25 TDs and accounted for 2,500 yards. In basketball, he was runner up for CCC Player of the Year twice and scored over 1,000 points

CHARLES ELMORE COACH OF THE YEAR

Kenneth Elmore, West Davidson

Assistant football coach, indoor track coach, head girls track coach. He is an old school coach, who does not mind doing the extra work. Kenneth spends numerous hours off the clock to help the athletic program at West. A few of these things are mowing, cleaning locker rooms, as well as attending home events in which the athletes are participating.

Charles England Sportsmanship Award

The Charles England Sportsmanship Award went to South Davidson. This Award is voted by each coach at the conclusion of a varsity sport. These votes are totaled for all 19 varsity sports and each AD gets a vote.

Salisbury was second.

George Cushwa Excellence Award

The George Cushwa Excellence Award was awarded to East Davidson.

Salisbury was second.