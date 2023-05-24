Father, son lose everything in blaze Published 10:21 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

SALISBURY — What was supposed to be a joyous occasion, a proud father sending his son off for the last day of high school, was upended after a fire consumed their Salisbury home shortly after midnight.

The father, Willie Jackson, awoke around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in his home in the 300 block of Pickler Road. Jackson noticed a red glare from the living room and investigated. He discovered a fire in its early stages burning behind the couch.

In the following moments, Jackson explored an attempt to extinguish the fire but quickly realized an effort would be futile. He immediately ran for his son, Justin Dennis, and the two exited the home.

Dennis only had time to grab his phone before the two could get out of the home.

As Ellis Fire Department and other assisting agencies fought the blaze, Jackson and his son just watched as they lost everything.

“Between the fire damage and the water, everything is gone,” Jackson said.

Fortunately, their dog, outside at the time, survived the blaze, but even Jackson’s car was destroyed.

Jackson is a machine operator at Westlake Chemical in East Spencer. Dennis is a senior at North Rowan High School. He is set to graduate on Saturday.

For now, the family plans to stay in a hotel.

A spokesperson with the American Red Cross indicated that the best way to contribute to the family would be to donate to the local fire department.

“[The] American Red Cross can only take donations by calling 1-800-REDCROSS but, unfortunately, there’s no guarantee that those donations will stay local,” the spokesperson said in a text. “In this case, it’s best to drop off any type of donations by Ellis Fire Department on Old Mocksville Road. From there, they can be taken directly to the family.”