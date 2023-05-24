College golf: Lyerly goes out with a bang, ready to turn pro Published 5:29 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

By Mike London

mike.london@salisburypost.com

GREENSBORO — Nick Lyerly wrapped his college golf career with a dream round — an 8-under 64 that matched his career low in college and sent him flying up the leaderboard in the Las Vegas Regional of Division I Championships.

There were nine birdies, eight pars and one bogey on that final round of the many the graduate student played for UNC Greensboro. He birdied four of the first six holes. He birdied three in a row in a hot stretch on the back side. He moved up 22 spots on that sizzling final day.

The former East Rowan phenom finished 13-under for three rounds and tied for ninth in the regional, his highest regional finish of the four he played in. He fell just short of making the National Championships as an individual.

Lyerly helped UNC Greensboro finish ninth in the team standings in the regional held at Bear’s Best Las Vegas.

Lyerly had a terrific career for UNC Greensboro. His awards and accolades included Southern Conference Golfer of the Year for 2021-22, Southern Conference Freshman of the Year in 2018 and 2018 Southern Conference individual champion.

“Nick has had the most successful collegiate career of any player from Rowan County,” said the Warrior’s Brian Lee. “And that’s saying something because we have had some good ones.”

Lyerly is ready to turn pro.

“Planning on my first event in mid-June in Morganton on the GPro Tour,” Lyerly said. “Then a few more GPro events, a Monday qualifier or two and then Korn Ferry Tour Qualifying School (Q-School) in the fall.”