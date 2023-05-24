China Grove wreck knocks out power Published 12:00 am Wednesday, May 24, 2023

CHINA GROVE — A wreck in the middle of the night Saturday caused numerous China Grove residents to lose power and left one driver charged with underage drinking.

According to a spokesperson from the North Carolina Highway Patrol, Hayden Hammond was driving a 2020 Chevrolet south on Shue Road.

Reports indicate that the vehicle traveled off the road to the right and struck a power pole that caused the outage to occur.

Excessive speed was cited as the reason for the vehicle’s departure from the road.

Two other unidentified occupants were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, but no injuries were reported.

Hammond was charged with underage drinking and failure to maintain a lane.