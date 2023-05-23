Fire displaces China Grove family Published 12:03 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

CHINA GROVE — A family of four was displaced after a fire destroyed their garage and damaged their home on Sunday.

According to a representative from the American Red Cross, the initial call for service came out around 9:54 p.m. on West Stokes Street, just off Miller Road.

The homeowner was reportedly burning old mail. He put the ashes in a cardboard box and reportedly left for the grocery store.

According to the Red Cross spokesperson, 15 minutes later, the homeowner got a call, and his nephew, who lived at the home, was attempting to put the fire out with a hose.

The fire reportedly went through the garage roof, and smoke and fire damaged the inside of the home.

The fire displaced all four residents of the home, who are now staying in a motel until other lodging arrangements can be made.

China Grove Fire Department provided primary response. Bostian Heights, Locke and Landis fire departments assisted along with Rowan Rescue. The China Grove Police Department conducted traffic around the site.