Current standings as racing returns to Millbridge Speedway
Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023
The current championship points standings as racing returns to Millbridge Speedway today and Wednesday:
1. Cannon McIntosh (1057pts); 2. Jade Avedisian 1026pts (-31); 3. Chase McDermand 998pts (-59); 4. Gavin Miller 984pts (-73); 5. Chance Crum 953pts (-104); 6. Zach Daum 946pts (-111); 7. Landon Brooks 945pts (-112); 8. Kyle Jones 944pts (-113); 9. Thomas Meseraull 922pts (-135); 10. Ethan Mitchell 900pts (-157).
Toyota Feature winners (3 drivers)
2 wins – Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports); Chase McDermand (Mounce/Stout Motorsports)
1 win – Jade Avedisian (Keith Kunz Motorsports)
Toyota Feature laps led (7 drivers)
27 laps – Cannon McIntosh
26 laps – Thomas Meseraull
24 laps – Jade Avedisian
22 laps – Shane Cottle
21 laps – Ashton Torgerson
18 laps – Zach Daum
17 laps – Chase McDermand
Whitz RC Racing Products Quick Time Awards (4 drivers)
2 awards – Ethan Mitchell
1 award – Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Daniel Whitley
Heat Race winners (14 drivers)
3 wins – Jade Avedisian
2 wins – Chance Crum
1 win – Austin Barnhill, Shane Cottle, Gavin Miller, Thomas Meseraull, Corbin Rueschenberg, Nick Drake, Kyle Jones, Rico Abreu, Cannon McIntosh, Chase McDermand, Zach Daum, Ethan Mitchell
High-points honors (5 drivers)
1 honor – Gavin Miller, Chance Crum, Rico Abreu, Daniel Whitley, Landon Brooks
Last Chance Showdown wins (7 drivers)
1 win – Kyle Jones, Landon Brooks, Karter Sarff, Howard Moore, Ryan Timms, Taylor Reimer, Henry Chambers
DIRTVision Hard Charger Awards (5 drivers)
1 award – Mitchel Moles, Chase Johnson, Ryan Timms, Chance Crum, Zach Daum
Podium finishes (10 drivers)
4 podiums – Cannon McIntosh
3 podiums – Chase McDermand
1 podium – Shane Cottle, Thomas Meseraull, Jade Avedisian, Kyle Jones, Zach Daum, Ryan Timms, Ashton Torgerson, Gavin Miller
Top-10 finishes (24 drivers)
4 top-10s – Cannon McIntosh, Jade Avedisian, Chase McDermand, Gavin Miller, Zach Daum,
3 top-10s – Kyle Jones, Chance Crum, Landon Brooks, Thomas Meseraull, Ethan Mitchell,
2 top-10s – Corbin Rueschenberg, Taylor Reimer,
1 top-10 – Shane Cottle, Mitchel Moles, Chase Johnson, Austin Barnhill, Daniel Adler, Sam Johnson, Ryan Timms, Rico Abreu, Ashton Torgerson, Daniel Whitley, Don Droud Jr.
2023 Schedule & Winners – Race No. Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)
1. Fri, March 10 / Southern Illinois Center / Du Quoin, IL / Cannon McIntosh (1)
2. Sat, March 11 / Southern Illinois Center / Du Quoin, IL / Jade Avedisian (1)
3. Fri, April 14 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Cannon McIntosh (2)
4. Fri, May 5 / Humboldt Speedway / Humboldt, KS / Chase McDermand (1)
5. Sat, May 6 / 81 Speedway / Park City, KS / Chase McDermand (2