Current standings as racing returns to Millbridge Speedway Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

The current championship points standings as racing returns to Millbridge Speedway today and Wednesday:

1. Cannon McIntosh (1057pts); 2. Jade Avedisian 1026pts (-31); 3. Chase McDermand 998pts (-59); 4. Gavin Miller 984pts (-73); 5. Chance Crum 953pts (-104); 6. Zach Daum 946pts (-111); 7. Landon Brooks 945pts (-112); 8. Kyle Jones 944pts (-113); 9. Thomas Meseraull 922pts (-135); 10. Ethan Mitchell 900pts (-157).

Toyota Feature winners (3 drivers)

2 wins – Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports); Chase McDermand (Mounce/Stout Motorsports)

1 win – Jade Avedisian (Keith Kunz Motorsports)

Toyota Feature laps led (7 drivers)

27 laps – Cannon McIntosh

26 laps – Thomas Meseraull

24 laps – Jade Avedisian

22 laps – Shane Cottle

21 laps – Ashton Torgerson

18 laps – Zach Daum

17 laps – Chase McDermand

Whitz RC Racing Products Quick Time Awards (4 drivers)

2 awards – Ethan Mitchell

1 award – Cannon McIntosh, Gavin Miller, Daniel Whitley

Heat Race winners (14 drivers)

3 wins – Jade Avedisian

2 wins – Chance Crum

1 win – Austin Barnhill, Shane Cottle, Gavin Miller, Thomas Meseraull, Corbin Rueschenberg, Nick Drake, Kyle Jones, Rico Abreu, Cannon McIntosh, Chase McDermand, Zach Daum, Ethan Mitchell

High-points honors (5 drivers)

1 honor – Gavin Miller, Chance Crum, Rico Abreu, Daniel Whitley, Landon Brooks

Last Chance Showdown wins (7 drivers)

1 win – Kyle Jones, Landon Brooks, Karter Sarff, Howard Moore, Ryan Timms, Taylor Reimer, Henry Chambers

DIRTVision Hard Charger Awards (5 drivers)

1 award – Mitchel Moles, Chase Johnson, Ryan Timms, Chance Crum, Zach Daum

Podium finishes (10 drivers)

4 podiums – Cannon McIntosh

3 podiums – Chase McDermand

1 podium – Shane Cottle, Thomas Meseraull, Jade Avedisian, Kyle Jones, Zach Daum, Ryan Timms, Ashton Torgerson, Gavin Miller

Top-10 finishes (24 drivers)

4 top-10s – Cannon McIntosh, Jade Avedisian, Chase McDermand, Gavin Miller, Zach Daum,

3 top-10s – Kyle Jones, Chance Crum, Landon Brooks, Thomas Meseraull, Ethan Mitchell,

2 top-10s – Corbin Rueschenberg, Taylor Reimer,

1 top-10 – Shane Cottle, Mitchel Moles, Chase Johnson, Austin Barnhill, Daniel Adler, Sam Johnson, Ryan Timms, Rico Abreu, Ashton Torgerson, Daniel Whitley, Don Droud Jr.

2023 Schedule & Winners – Race No. Day, Date / Track / Location / Winner (Total Wins)

1. Fri, March 10 / Southern Illinois Center / Du Quoin, IL / Cannon McIntosh (1)

2. Sat, March 11 / Southern Illinois Center / Du Quoin, IL / Jade Avedisian (1)

3. Fri, April 14 / Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 / Pevely, MO / Cannon McIntosh (2)

4. Fri, May 5 / Humboldt Speedway / Humboldt, KS / Chase McDermand (1)

5. Sat, May 6 / 81 Speedway / Park City, KS / Chase McDermand (2