Blotter for May 24: Salisbury man shot over weekend, Dollar General robbed Published 12:00 am Tuesday, May 23, 2023

SALISBURY — A Salisbury man was shot and wounded outside of his apartment Saturday night and a suspect remains at large.

According to reports from the Salisbury Police Department, Santos Monicon Shipp, sustained a gunshot wound around 10:40 p.m.

Shipp and an unidentified woman were in a car in an apartment parking lot in the 500 block of Lash Drive.

The women went back into the apartment, while Shipp remained in the vehicle. When she returned to the car, she reportedly felt something against her back, believed to be a gun, and was told by an unidentified assailant, “if you move, I will blow your brains out.”

The assailant demanded Shipp exit the vehicle and then shot him. Shipp then ran off and the female reportedly drove the car away.

The suspect also fled and remains unidentified. When first responders arrived on scene, Shipp was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Dollar General holdup

According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, a woman held up a Dollar General on Saturday.

The woman reportedly drove to the Dollar General, located at 5150 U.S. Hwy. 601 in Salisbury, around 9 a.m.

According to the report, the woman handed a note to the clerk that read “put the money in the bag and no one will get hurt.”

The amount of money the clerk reportedly gave the woman was not released, but the clerk was able to provide a description of the woman, who they said was wearing blue jeans and a black hoodie as well as a surgical mask.

In other Salisbury Police reports

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of West D. Avenue between 2:34-2:45 a.m. on May 19. The total estimated loss was $110.

Property damage in the 1900 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard was reported on May 19.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 300 block of South Clay Street between 12:30-1 p.m. on May 19. The total estimated loss was $10.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 300 block of Faith Road around 1:30 p.m. on May 19.

An assault reportedly occurred in the 500 block of North Long Street around 7:40 a.m. on May 20.

A hit and run resulting in property damage reportedly occurred in the 200 block of South Fulton Street around 10 a.m. on May 20.

A burglary in the 900 block of North Church Street was reported on May 20. The total estimated loss was $1,460.

A motor-vehicle theft reportedly occurred in the 800 block of Laurel Pointe Circle between 11 p.m. on May 19 and 12:15 a.m. on May 20. The total estimated loss was $2,010.

A larceny reportedly occurred in the 800 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard around 2:18 p.m. on May 20. The total estimated loss was $19.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 400 block of Gold Hill Drive between 2-5:15 p.m. on May 20. The total estimated loss was $20.

A hit and run resulting in property damage occurred in the 500 block of West Jake Alexander Boulevard between 7:35-7:40 p.m. on May 20.

A report of fraud was taken in the 300 block of Imperial Drive on May 20. The total estimated loss was $1,300.

A motor-vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 200 block of Castlewood Drive between 2:30-9:35 a.m. on May 21. The total estimated loss was $1,250.

Officers reportedly located spent shell casings in the 2300 block of West Innes Street on May 21.

A motor vehicle larceny reportedly occurred in the 1000 block of Bringle Ferry Road between 3:59 a.m. and 4 p.m. on May 21. The total estimated loss was $60.

A report of males with guns in an apartment breezeway was taken in the 600 block of Brenner Avenue around 6:30 p.m. on May 21.

Brian Keith Hickman, 52, was charged with felony obtaining property by false pretenses on May 20.

Diego Beltran, 25, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault on May 20.

Jerry Dean White, 61, was charged with misdemeanor carrying a concealed weapon – alcohol on May 20.

Michelle Yvonne Gillespie Hester, 55, was charged with misdemeanor larceny on May 21.

In Rowan County Sheriff’s reports