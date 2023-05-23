Arson suspect from Lexington caught in Salisbury Published 3:54 pm Tuesday, May 23, 2023

SALISBURY — A woman wanted in Lexington for a spate of violent crimes was apprehended by Salisbury Police on Monday.

Ebony Eddie, 42, of Charlotte, faced charges of assault with felony deadly weapon with intent to kill, felony breaking and entering to terrorize or injure and felony attempted first-degree arson. The warrant was taken out on Sunday.

According to the warrant, Eddie allegedly assaulted a Latwan Sampson with gasoline, which is considered a deadly weapon, substantiating the charge of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

The warrant indicated that the incident occurred at a property in the 200 block of South Jenkins Road, and listed Sampon as an occupant of the dwelling.

A second warrant, issued on the same day, charged Eddie with felony fleeing to elude arrest with motor vehicle, misdemeanor resisting a public officer and misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon. That warrant listed Eddie as having a Kannapolis address.

A spokesperson for the Salisbury Police Department was unable to comment on arrest details Tuesday.