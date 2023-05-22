High school softball: Carson loses close one in Round 4 Published 1:13 am Monday, May 22, 2023

Staff report

WENTWORTH — Carson’s softball team couldn’t generate much offense against Rockingham County pitcher Ava Grace Pruitt and lost in the fourth round of the 3A state playoffs.

Seventh-seeded Rockingham County (23-5) scratched out runs in the first and fourth innings to top Carson 2-1.

Carson’s loss ended the softball season for Rowan County teams.

Rockingham County broke through early against Carson pitcher Lonna Addison, scoring on two singles, a sacrifice bunt and an error in the bottom of the first.

A single, a steal and an error gave the home team a 2-0 lead in the fourth.

Seeded 11th, Carson (18-9) scored its only run in the sixth. Emma Woodlief singled and Emily Kann walked before a wild pitch and a passed ball enabled Woodlief to score.

Landry Stewart bunted for a hit with two outs in the seventh, but Pruitt ended the game with her 13th strikeout.

In the circle, Addison allowed six hits, two unearned runs and no walks. She struck out nine.

Carson managed five hits, including two bunt singles by Stewart. Woodlief, Holly Stowe and Laila Furr also had hits.

Addison completed a monumental two-way season with a .557 batting average, nine homers and 37 RBIs. She struck out 245 batters and was the South Piedmont Conference Player of the Year.

Rockingham County will take on fifth-seeded East Lincoln in the best-of-3 3A West Championship Series.

East Lincoln beat West Rowan in the third round and knocked out top-seeded Enka in Round 4.