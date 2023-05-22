Arrest made in assault that left 3-year-old in critical condition Published 6:51 pm Monday, May 22, 2023

SALISBURY — A 35-year-old man has been charged with one count of felony child abuse after an assault on a three-year-old left the child in critical condition last week.

Lonnie Ray Carpenter Jr. was arrested late Monday afternoon. The victim was taken to Novant Health Rowan Medical Center on May 10 with intensive injuries, including broken ribs and facial swelling. The child was airlifted to Brenner Children’s Medical Center in Winston-Salem where he remains in critical condition.

Initial reports said the child was brought to the hospital in Salisbury by his aunt and uncle. Police have now confirmed that Carpenter is the boy’s uncle. The victim was reportedly at Carpenter’s residence on Green Street in Salisbury before being taken to the hospital. Social services was contacted regarding the incident.

Carpenter, whose street name at one time was Little Grench, has a record of conviction for possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, simple possession of marijuana, assault on a female, misdemeanor breaking and entering, larceny, felony possession of a schedule II substance, conspiracy to sell a schedule II substance, simple assault, assault on a government official.