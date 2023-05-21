Livingstone president honored by Black Business Ink magazine Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

Staff report

WINSTON-SALEM — Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis will be among those honored in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Black Business Ink magazine at the Power 100 Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. on June 8 at the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts in Greensboro.

The Power 100 Awards Ceremony recognizes 100 of the most influential leaders from across North Carolina including educators, healthcare professionals, politicians, business leaders and judges. In addition to the stellar list of who’s who, the evening will be chockful of musical entertainment and dance routines that pay homage to African American history and African American recording artists with North Carolina roots including Nina Simone and the Rev. Shirley Caesar.

“Black Business Ink is honored to be on the precipice of this remarkable 20-year milestone,” said Richard L. Williams, founder, publisher and editor of the award-winning publication. “This awards ceremony is an opportunity to not only showcase a successful and longstanding Black-owned business and its service to the community, but also to highlight outstanding leaders who are truly making a difference.”

The Power 100 list illustrates the significant impact African Americans are making across the Tar Heel state, as the cohort is comprised of individuals and organizations from more than 25 municipalities.

“The individuals and organizations that comprise the POWER 100 have provided outstanding service in their communities, particularly among marginalized communities,” Williams said. “We’re grateful that people took the time to send in dozens of nominations; and for the time and effort of the selection committees to parse so many outstanding candidates. It’s a privilege and an honor to recognize these North Carolina icons.”

The awards ceremony is the singular event of the annual State of Black North Carolina Conference. Founded by Williams in May 2003, the conference brings together leaders statewide to address disparities in Black and Brown communities. During the inaugural conference 20 years ago, Black Business Ink magazine was first unveiled.

Among the 90 persons being honored are former state Supreme Court chief justices Cheri Beasley and Henry Frye; current associate justices Anita Earls and Michael Morgan; Atrium Health President/CEO Gene Woods; retired corporate CEOs Willie Deese and Dmitri Stockton; community leader and former college administrator Shirley Frye; Hall of Fame football coach Bill Hayes; former NASA Astronaut Joan Higginbotham; and N.C. Secretary of Revenue Ronald Penny. Among the 10 organizations being honored are the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, Operation Xcel, and the Maya Angelou Center for Health Equity at the Wake Forest University School of Medicine. Honorees were notified of their selection in March and each will attend the in-person ceremony on June 8.

Previous conference attendees include former White House Chief of Staff Erskine Bowles, former president of Spelman and Bennett colleges Dr. Johnnetta Cole and BCBS North Carolina CEO Dr. Tunde Sotunde.