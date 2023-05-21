Kannapolis City Council preview: rezoning request for Trinity Church and Stirewalt Roads continues
Published 12:05 am Sunday, May 21, 2023
KANNAPOLIS — The Kannapolis City Council will be holding a meeting on Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at the city hall building. Here are the agenda items that will be under discussion:
- Mayor Darrell Hinnant will make proclamations for Harold Sechler’s 100th birthday and for National Public Service Appreciation Week.
- Council will continue to discuss the rezoning request for Trinity Church and Stirewalt roads. This has been an ongoing issue since February.
- Finance Director Brian Roberts will give a presentation regarding the fiscal year ending 2022 audit.
- A public hearing will be held to go over the voluntary annexation of approximately 176 acres of property located at Kannapolis Crossing.
- Assistant to the City Manager Kristin Jones will give a presentation on the recommended budget for 2023-2024.
- City Manager Mike Legg will oversee the appointment of the Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County board of directors.
- City Manager Mike Legg and City Attorney Walter Safrit will ask council for authorization to execute the ninth lease amendment between the city of Kannapolis and Lee Clothing Warehouse.