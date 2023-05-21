Herndon named chief resources officer as Rowan-Salisbury Schools announces new leaders Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

SALISBURY — The Rowan-Salisbury Board of Education recently announced three new leaders for the district.

Carol Herndon was approved as chief resources officer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Herndon served in various roles at the Food Lion Corp., including chief financial officer and chief administrative officer. She also served as chief financial officer, associate superintendent of resources for the Rowan-Salisbury School System (RSS), and chief financial officer for Cabarrus County Schools.

“Carol Herndon has a deep desire to develop and grow both people and organizations,” said Dr. Kelly Withers, superintendent of RSS. “She has a proven track record of managing and leading large, complex organizations and driving positive change.”

Withers added that Herndon has the desire to build and inspire high-performance teams and specifically support operational results with speed and effectiveness.

There were 21 chief talent officer applicants and three chief financial officer applicants.

The board also approved Julie Hartness as principal of Hanford Dole Elementary School. Her career in education has spanned 24 years, and she has served as a teacher, curriculum and testing coordinator, and, most recently, as an assistant principal at Forest Park Elementary School in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Appalachian State University and a master’s degree in school administration from Gardner-Webb University. She is currently pursuing a doctorate in educational leadership, curriculum and instruction from the University of North Carolina at Wilmington.

“Julie Hartness stood out because of her deep knowledge of curriculum and instruction, her tenure and commitment in current and previous roles, and her passion for serving children,” Withers said.

Hartness’ accomplishments include successfully implementing Phonics for Reading and Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) programs, significantly decreasing the number of discipline referrals and focusing on restorative practices.

There were 14 applicants for this role.

Stephanie Gray was approved as the virtual learning administrator. She holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Catawba College and a master’s in school administration/curriculum and instruction from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Gray is currently the interim principal of Summit Virtual Academy and an assistant principal at Hanford Dole Elementary School. Before these roles, she was an elementary classroom teacher for nine years.

“As the interim principal at Summit Virtual Academy this year, Stephanie Gray has created frameworks that will benefit the school’s instructional practices and create stability for students and staff,” Withers said. “Her background in virtual learning allowed her to showcase the innovative approach that she will bring in growing virtual learning at Summit Virtual Academy and across our district.”

There were 26 applicants for this position.