EGGER Wood Products’ second class of apprentices graduates Published 12:00 am Sunday, May 21, 2023

LEXINGTON — EGGER Wood Products recently celebrated the graduation of its second apprentice class at Childress Vineyards. Three apprentices were in mechanical and electrical programs for the past four years. The graduates were awarded Journeyman certification and will continue on as full-time employees.

During the ceremony, EGGER also recognized nine employees, five who were part of last year’s inaugural class of graduating apprentices, who have been with the company since it opened its doors five years ago.

“We are excited to celebrate this new class of graduating apprentices,” said Jay Jenkins, apprentice program manager at EGGER. “Throughout the past few years, we have watched these students dedicate themselves to our apprenticeship program and learning their respective trades. It has been a true honor to watch their personal and professional growth.”

EGGER’s apprenticeship program was established in 2018 in partnership with the Davidson-Davie Apprenticeship Consortium (DDAC) to provide high school students with on-the-job experience in mechanical or engineering trades, a mentor and the benefit of earning an associate degree.

This year’s graduating class was Garrett Bottoms (Kernersville), Dylan Dixon (Clemmons) and Sam Ramirez (Thomasville).

Employees celebrating the five-year milestone were Lance Hunter (electrician), Judson Griggs (electrician), Daniel Porter (maintenance technician), Ryan Austin (maintenance technician), Alex Higginson (maintenance technician), Katie Haggerty (accounting specialist), Amanda Fortune (technical purchasing manager), John O’Malley (territory sales representative) and Michael Reid (maintenance technician).

Carolina Caring on Modern Healthcare’s national list of best places to work

For the fifth year in a row, Modern Healthcare has selected Carolina Caring as one of its Best Places to Work in Healthcare. The nonprofit serious illness care provider is being recognized for leveraging a profoundly engaged workforce to create a culture of excellence that consistently delivers innovative, compassionate care. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the Oct. 2 issue of Modern Healthcare.

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

“Working alongside the most compassionate and inspiring healthcare workers is humbling. There is no better feeling than to see Carolina Caring staff being recognized for their commitment to our mission and community. I am honored that Carolina Caring is being recognized for the fifth year and we’re thrilled to be recognized as a place where employees feel valued for their contributions,” said Dana Killian, president and CEO of Carolina Caring, in a news release.

“An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways,” said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. “The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success.”

Carolina Caring will find out their ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Sept. 28 at the Renaissance Chicago.

Carolina Caring, founded in 1979, is an independent, community-based, nonprofit healthcare provider. It specializes in programs that offer relief from chronic conditions, serious illnesses and the challenges they bring, including palliative medicine and hospice care for all ages, primary care and grief counseling. Currently, Carolina Caring serves 12 counties across western North Carolina and the Charlotte Region. For more information, call 828-466-0466 or go to www.CarolinaCaring.org